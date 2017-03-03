Proposal for tenancy database

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Commerce Commission (FCC) is proposing the compilation of a residential tenancy database for the draft landlord and tenant act 2017.

The database will keep a listing of all rented properties across the country and the landlords or agents.

Section 150-158 of the draft act stipulates particulars as to what the database will entail and what is required from landlords or agents.

While holding public consultations on the act in the Western Division, FCC prices and incomes inspector rent Sekope Ciriyamotu said while the database would be an advantage, it realised it could be a challenge.

"As we continue to advise people, this is a draft and nothing here is final yet," he said.

"We understand that there have been concerns raised about the database and how it possesses personal information about a particular person.

"We are also aware that the data bureau was scrapped and so we are not sure if this will even work."