FCC bids for mandatory registration

Kalesi Mele
Friday, March 03, 2017

THE draft landlord and tenant act 2017 is proposing the mandatory registration of rental properties.

Fiji Commerce Commission's CEO Joel Abraham said presently all registrations were voluntary.

"The commission is advocating for compulsory registration as this will help deal with complaints regarding tenants and landlords effectively and in a timely manner," he said.

During public consultations on the proposed act in the Western Division, FCC prices and incomes inspector rent Sekope Ciriyamotu said they had requested for voluntary registrations in 2010.

"The reason we want to include this provision in the act is because we do not know who or how many people have let their properties for rent," he said.

"Since we requested for voluntary registrations in 2010, less than 30 have come up to register.

"The commission currently undertakes rental inspections where commission inspectors visit rented properties on a daily basis.

"The inspection process allows the commission to gather data regarding the property that is rented out, including checking if receipts and agreements are issued by the landlords.

"The inspectors also check to ensure compliance to the rent freeze order," said Mr Ciriyamotu.








