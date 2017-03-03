Fiji Time: 2:58 PM on Friday 3 March

Demand for free check

Avinesh Gopal
Friday, March 03, 2017

THERE is a great demand for free medical screenings performed by specialists brought to the country by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji.

People have been sending emails to the SSPHL Fiji team, inquiring either about the free screenings or the medical procedures it performs in the country.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the inquiries from people were regarding orthopedic screenings and surgery, cardiology and cardiac surgeries and some for cancer.

"We carried out a free screening at some locations in the country last month, but the number of people who turned up was far below our expectation for various reasons," he said.

"Although we have got the dates for the next joint replacement and cardiac surgeries, our team is still waiting for the dates to conduct free screening in Fiji.

"The screenings are for cardiology, oncology and advanced orthopedic and they are being done free of charge by SSPHL to assist Fijians and the Government."

Prof Munibhargav said joint replacement surgeries would be held at Lautoka Hospital for a week from May 16 while open heart surgeries will be at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva for two weeks from the same date.

SSPHL Fiji has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to provide super specialty medical services to Fijians.

The cost of joint replacement and cardiac surgeries has been fixed by the Government and, according to SSPHL, it is lower than what people would have to pay if going overseas for treatment.

An open heart surgery costs $25,000 for Fijian citizens while a single hip or knee replacement costs $21,000 and $31,000 for bilateral hip and knee replacement.

Considering that open heart surgery is a life-saving procedure, SSPHL has been assisting some needy patients with $5000 through donors in New Zealand to meet the full cost of surgery.

People can contact SSPHL directly via email pacifichealth2000@gmail.com for details on the medical procedures.








