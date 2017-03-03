/ Front page / News

ELEVEN police officers were charged with serious crimes last month.

This was revealed in statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) yesterday.

The statistics highlighted that out of the 11 police officers, one police officer was charged with theft of a laptop while 10 police officers were charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

These officers were am­ong the 60 people charged in connection with 43 separate incidents last month.

No comments could be obtained from the Fiji Police Force yesterday regarding the 11 officers.

The 43 incidents include murder (2), manslaughter (3), aggravated robbery (11), aggravated burglary (8), theft (4), money laundering (1), assault causing actual bodily harm (5), act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (2), arson (1), setting fire to crops (1), infanticide (1), abortion (1), procurement of abortion (1), possession of illicit drugs (1) and unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs (1).

"A woman has been charged with murder for allegedly throwing kerosene on her partner and setting him on fire while in another murder case, a man died during an aggravated robbery incident," the ODPP statistics revealed.

Of the three manslaughter offences, one incident arose from breach of duty where an eight-month-old child was not restrained in the vehicle causing him to fall to his death.

The other two manslaughter cases resulted from a brawl in a nightclub and a driving incident.

The total amount of money stolen in the aggravated robbery cases ranged from $50 to $100 while the total amount of money stolen in the aggravated burglary offences ranged from $500 to $24,900.

"A man was charged with the theft of $43,000 and arson of a post office. In another incident, a 74-year-old man has been charged with setting fire to a coconut plantation," the ODPP said.

"A mother was charged with infanticide for suffocating her newborn child after delivery and in another incident two people were charged with committing an abortion and procuring an abortion."

The statistics revealed a man was charged for allegedly obtaining $1.2 million worth of property by deception while a couple were charged with possession of 57.5 grams of methamphetamines.