Police probe gunfire claim

Shayal Devi
Friday, March 03, 2017

POLICE are investigating an incident in Tavua where damage to a car was allegedly caused by gunfire.

Balata resident Nazim Khan was on his way to Yaladro to pick his mother on Wednesday night when he heard a loud noise.

"It was an ordinary night, I came into town and was heading out when my mother called," the 23-year-old said. "I had just crossed the (Tavua) bridge when I heard a loud bang. At first I thought one of the tyres of my vehicle had exploded, but the vehicle was operating fine.

"I then thought that some children might have been playing with fireworks, but the car was soon filled with smoke and had an acrid smell."

According to Mr Khan, upon further inspection, he found the back seat windows had small holes.

The vehicle, a Toyota A100, was impounded temporarily by police for investigation.

Police west spokesman Wame Bautolu confirmed they had received a report on the incident.

"We are trying to determine the allegations that they were gunshots, but nothing has been proven," he said.

"Investigations are continuing."








