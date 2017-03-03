Temporary licence enables case to proceed

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Suva lawyer Aseri Vakaloloma of Vakaloloma and Associate outside the Suva high court yesterday. Picture: RAMA

SUVA lawyer Aseri Vakaloloma has been issued a temporary practising certificate to represent four former employees of the Public Works Department (PWD) who are currently standing trial for corruption offences before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe at the High Court.

Mr Vakaloloma and his colleague Nacanieli Bulisea were issued a court order to appear before Justice Rajasinghe yesterday after the court was made aware that their practising certificates expired on Tuesday.

He informed the court yesterday that he had lodged an application for the renewal of his practising licence with the Legal Practitioners Unit (LPU). Mr Vakaloloma told the court that he wished to continue representing his clients.

A lawyer from LPU, Tui Kilakila, informed the court that they would first vet his application before it would be sent to the Chief Registrar.

FICAC counsel Rashmi Aslam told the court that he would write to the Chief Registrar on the importance of the case and in the interest of justice for the four accused persons to be represented by Mr Vakaloloma until the trial was over.

The matter had to be stood down to await the response of the Chief Registrar.

When the matter was called again yesterday afternoon, Mr Kilakila informed the court that the Chief Registrar had approved the issuance of a temporary practising certificate licence to Mr Vakaloloma.

The temporary practising certificate is issued for only three weeks and valid until March 24.

However, the condition for the issuance is only for Mr Vakaloloma to be allowed to appear for his clients for this trial with FICAC only.

He cannot appear in any other courts and his associates from the firm Vakaloloma and Associates cannot attend any court cases.

Mr Vakaloloma said he stopped practising from Tuesday this week when his licence expired and only appeared in court on Wednesday to excuse himself because his practising certificate had not been renewed.

Justice Rajasinghe then asked the prosecution and other defence lawyers if they wanted to claim costs as compensation for the two days spent on dealing with this issue and trial could not proceed.

Mr Aslam said the trial should not be halted anymore and it should proceed now and hence would not be asking for any compensation from Mr Vakaloloma for the two days spent on this issue.

The other defence lawyers also agreed to this.

The trial will continue at 10am today.