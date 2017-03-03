Toddler still missing

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Aselika Nabunobuno during an interview in Lautoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

THE disappearance of toddler Pita Baravilala Jr from his grandmother's home in Sandalwood St, Lautoka, is still shrouded with mystery as the search by police and family enters its sixth day today.

The missing toddler was believed to have been swept away by strong currents in a half-metre drain in front of his mother, Asilika Nabunobuno's, family home.

Ms Nabunobuno, 22, said yesterday that they were yet to find any evidence that her son was swept away on Sunday.

"If my son was really swept away then someone should have seen his body by now," she said.

A team from this newspaper followed the waterway leading from the home to an outlet in Vomo St which measured about three to four metres deep.

The main outlet then connected to another drainage system that flowed through Kaunitoni St, Sukanaivalu and then on to the Kings Highway which runs over Vunato Creek — one of Lautoka City's major water systems to the open sea.

The distance of the drainage and creek system is about two kilometres before reaching the Vunato Creek.

These water channels are filled with debris, especially around Kaunitoni and Sukanaivalu Rd area.

According to police, officers dug through the creeks along Kaunitoni and Sukanaivalu Rd in search for the child. They also searched the mangrove swamps in Vunato.

Ms Nabunobuno said family members and police officers had extensively searched the foreshore but to no avail.

She said her family remained hopeful the toddler would be found.

"We've looked everywhere," she said.

"Some of us started from the foreshore and made our way to our home trying to find him.

"I just need to see him. The past couple of days have been so frustrating and heart-breaking for us.

"Every day we pray that we will find him.

"Dead or alive. We want to see Junior again."

West police spokesperson Wame Bautolu said police were still searching for the toddler.

He urged members of the public to contact their nearest police station if they had information that could assist in finding the missing child.