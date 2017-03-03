Delays in village bylaws

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS in the northern Yasawa region will have to wait a bit longer before they receive any formal consultation on the draft village bylaws.

Assistant roko tui Ba, Iosefo Vereivalu said while they were yet to reach the northern Yasawa Group, plans were afoot to visit the area before the provincial council met later this month.

Mr Vereivalu said he had held consultations with village headmen and district representatives.

"These bylaws are not a new thing to the Fijian community," he said.

"It's been there for quite some time and now the only thing is they just put it on paper and make it legal and also to be in line with the current decrees and the laws of the Government, so whatever is binding on the village bylaws is also binding on the state law."

He said final consultations to call for submissions from village council representatives would be held in April.