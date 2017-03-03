Fiji Time: 2:58 PM on Friday 3 March

$150k facelift for school

Kalesi Mele
Friday, March 03, 2017

THE Government of Japan officially handed over a furnished two-classroom block and toilet facility to the Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute yesterday.

The $151,640 project was completed last month, funded by Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Humanity Security Projects (GGP) program.

The building block and the toilet facility were infested with termites in 2013.

Japanese ambassador to Fiji, Takuji Hanatani said he sympathised with the struggles the students had to endure over the past few years.

"The shortage of classrooms forced other facilities such as the dining hall, computer room and library to be temporarily used for teaching," he said.

"The damage to toilets also added to the difficulties.

"The construction of new classrooms furnished with new furniture will provide a conducive environment for the delivery of quality education. This project will restore normalcy to the school's affected facilities."

School manager Mereseini Baleilevuka said they were grateful for the Japanese Government's contribution.

"With the increase in the student population in the school and the Japanese Government donating that amount of money is greatly appreciated by both the school management and the students," she said.

"The school had close to 600 students and we are consistently trying to improve and last year saw a significant change with a 97 per cent pass rate in Year 12 making it one of the top schools in Lautoka.

"So any contributions that will help the learning of our students is greatly appreciated."








