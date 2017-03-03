Fiji Time: 2:58 PM on Friday 3 March

$130m airport upgrade nears end

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, March 03, 2017

THE $130 million Nadi International Airport terminal upgrade project will be completed by March or April this year, says Airports Fiji Ltd executive chairman Faiz Khan.

Passengers have already begun to get a taste of what Fiji's biggest gateway looks like with the opening of the revamped departure terminal, immigration counters, shopping outlets in the airside departures area and expanded walkways.

A key focus of the entire upgrade project has been the use of more natural light.

"We now have facilities like a non-denominational prayer room and a smoker's room which are open for our passengers. The Nadi International Airport terminal upgrade project is about creating new experiences for our customers," Mr Khan said.

"We have opened the two-lane passenger drop off area which is under the terminal roof. We have plans to have self check-in kiosks in the departures terminal as well as WiFi."

Nadi International Airport welcomes more than 1.2 million international passengers and more than 450,000 domestic passengers through its gates annually.

It also handles more than 1.3 million tonnes of freight, services 20 airlines and connects Fiji to 14 international cities.








