Challenge for FSC

ONE of the biggest challenges facing the Fiji Sugar Corporation is its annual operating cost of about $50 million.

This, combined with the decrepit state of parts of the 720 kilometre rail network and $31.7m loss last year, will give incoming CEO Graham Clark and chief operating officer Navin Chandra some of their biggest challenges as they work towards developing the blueprint for a revised strategic development plan.

Today marks Mr Clark's first week as the head of the FSC and stakeholders are earnestly looking forward to what he and Mr Chandra will come up with, in consultation with stakeholders, in terms of a plan to take the industry forward.

In an interview earlier this year, FSC board chairman Vishnu Mohan said in order to make the industry viable, FSC had to be managed as a private sector entity.

Mr Mohan also said the miller had to manage its funds well and could not continue with the practice of depending on Government for cash injections and guarantees.

Mr Clark and Mr Chandra will meet with general manager Lautoka mill Viliame Savou, GM Rarawai mill Sailasa Waitawa, GM Labasa mill Karia Christopher and GM Penang mill Taito Kafoa today.

Since taking office on Monday, Mr Clark has been meeting with executives, management, department heads and stakeholders in a bid to familiarise himself with the industry.