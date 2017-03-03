Number 2 for child neglect

/ Front page / News

THE Northern Division recorded 305 reported cases of child neglect last year, the second highest across the country.

Speaking at the North Children's Symposium yesterday, Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa said since the enactment of the Child Welfare Decree 2010, the ministry had seen an increase in the number of reported cases of child abuse and neglect.

Mrs Vuniwaqa said as parents, as community leaders and as stakeholders everyone needed to investigate why this was so.

"Child neglect includes the failure to supervise our children and to provide basic necessities like food, shelter and medical care," she said.

"So if there is an increase in the statistics for children neglect, isn't that saying that we are failing in our roles as parents and primary caregivers?"

Mrs Vuniwaqa reminded everyone that a part of the answer lay in the strength of the family unit.

"Forums like this therefore are a rallying call not only to parents as the mainstay of family units, but also to institutions and individuals who are appropriately positioned in society to address the strengthening of family units and the role of parents as primary caregivers," she said.

"These institutions include religious organisations, village councils, extended family members or even neighbours.

"We must do away with the concept of mind your own business or MYOB when it comes to our children."

Mrs Vuniwaqa said everyone's future, including the future of the nation, would depend strongly on the mentality of the Fijian child and that mentality would be determined by how people treated their children today.

The symposium was attended by children, parents, stakeholders and representatives of organisations in Labasa.