Fiji Time: 2:58 PM on Friday 3 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Computers to 'access world of knowledge'

Luisa Qiolevu
Friday, March 03, 2017

IN an effort to enhance students' knowledge and skills in computing, the New Zealand High Commission gave 12 computers to Shiri Guru Nanak Khalsa Secondary School yesterday.

The new computers will solve all the past challenges of sharing computers faced by the students.

New Zealand High Commission deputy head of mission Amanda Vercoe said the new computers would help children have access to a world of knowledge and information.

"Computer education is as equally important as any other subject as it is a tool that provides varied education opportunities," she said.

Mrs Vercoe said computer knowledge helped children reach their full potential.

"This will also provide children with easy access for typing and research work," she said.

"The internet provision allows children to surf educational resources online to assist with learning while at the same time addressing and enhancing cognitive, technological opportunities and learning needs."

Mrs Vercoe said computers made learning more fun, interesting and easy to understand and it made lives much easier.

"With access to more computers in the lab, it will be a further academic help for students," she said.

Shiri Guru Nanak Khalsa Secondary School principal Dhirendra Lal said the gift was timely.

"These new computers will replace all the old computers which have made learning a bit of a challenge for our students because they mostly break down in the middle of a class," he said.

"We are thankful to the New Zealand High Commission for the 12 computers."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65050.6315
JPY 56.159353.1593
GBP 0.39440.3864
EUR 0.46150.4495
NZD 0.69400.6610
AUD 0.64430.6193
USD 0.48750.4705

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Toddler's body found at Vunato
  2. Outbreak scare
  3. We have the mix
  4. PM: No shortcuts
  5. $130m airport upgrade nears end
  6. Fund is for 'generations within 99-year lease'
  7. Challenge for FSC
  8. HPV vaccine 'is safe'
  9. $150k facelift for school
  10. Computers to 'access world of knowledge'

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  7. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. Not an illusion Thursday (02 Mar)
  10. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)