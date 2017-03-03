Computers to 'access world of knowledge'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Shiri Guru Nanak Khalsa Secondary School in Labasa with their new computers given by the New Zealand High Commission yesterday. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

IN an effort to enhance students' knowledge and skills in computing, the New Zealand High Commission gave 12 computers to Shiri Guru Nanak Khalsa Secondary School yesterday.

The new computers will solve all the past challenges of sharing computers faced by the students.

New Zealand High Commission deputy head of mission Amanda Vercoe said the new computers would help children have access to a world of knowledge and information.

"Computer education is as equally important as any other subject as it is a tool that provides varied education opportunities," she said.

Mrs Vercoe said computer knowledge helped children reach their full potential.

"This will also provide children with easy access for typing and research work," she said.

"The internet provision allows children to surf educational resources online to assist with learning while at the same time addressing and enhancing cognitive, technological opportunities and learning needs."

Mrs Vercoe said computers made learning more fun, interesting and easy to understand and it made lives much easier.

"With access to more computers in the lab, it will be a further academic help for students," she said.

Shiri Guru Nanak Khalsa Secondary School principal Dhirendra Lal said the gift was timely.

"These new computers will replace all the old computers which have made learning a bit of a challenge for our students because they mostly break down in the middle of a class," he said.

"We are thankful to the New Zealand High Commission for the 12 computers."