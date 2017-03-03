Fund is for 'generations within 99-year lease'

/ Front page / News

ONLY the three generations that emerge within the 99-year lease duration of the Nawailevu bauxite mining will be eligible for the Future Generation Fund.

This was confirmed by Minister for Lands Faiyaz Koya, who said the fund was meant for the future generations of the three landowning units of Noro, Nalutu, and Naicobo in Nawailevu.

Responding to questions from this newspaper on whether any members of the mataqali attaining the age of 18 had been issued their share of the fund, Mr Koya said it would only be used for investment purposes to benefit future generations.

"What government does is look after the three generations that live within the 99-year lease," he said

"The funds will not be used for the purchase of vehicles or to pay off vehicle parts or anything else for that matter.

"It is meant to be put aside to be invested in shares or other revenue-generating projects earning money for the future members of the landowning units."

Despite earlier reiterations by the ministry that funds would not be released at any time, this newspaper was informed by deputy Director for Lands, Malakai Nalawa that they had already released part of the $600,000 to the three landowning units in Bua.

Responding to questions sent to his office, Mr Nalawa said in January this year the partial release was to cater for payment of their outstanding vehicle payments.

Mr Nalawa said it was a one-off payment and any further request for additional partial withdrawal would not be entertained.

He said landowners still had their balances, which would be kept for their future generations.

Meanwhile, the 99-year lease at Nawailevu began in 2010 and will end in 2109.