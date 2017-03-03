Fiji Time: 2:58 PM on Friday 3 March

flotsam AND JETSAM

Editor
Friday, March 03, 2017

THE crave for a cigarette is said to be best known to the smoker only.

Two workmates went for a week-long trip to an outer island.

One of them, who smokes, took his cigarette ration, but it did not last him long, considering the kava sessions there.

Beachcomber heard that this gentleman later went around asking villagers where he could get some cigarettes and how much it would cost.

The villagers told him that a packet of BH10 cost $7.50 on the island, but the person selling it had run out of stock and was only selling rolls.

When he asked how much a roll cost, he was told that it was 50 cents.

This not only surprised the gentleman but also delighted him.

He quickly took out $5 and asked the villager to buy 10 rolls, which would have normally cost him $7.50 on the island.

Beachcomber wonders what kind of profit, if any, that villagers are making in selling cigarettes.

More so when a packet of 10 rolls costs $7.50 there and a single roll costs 50 cents.








