PM: No shortcuts

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama with government officials at Niusawa Secondary School on Taveuni where he opened a teacher's quarters. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE rush-hour mentality of past governments has cost Fiji exorbitant expenses, claims Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

In describing Government's commitment towards rebuilding stronger schools that were destroyed by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, Mr Bainimarama said Government would never take shortcuts for political gain.

"We are never prepared to risk the future hardship for our people," he said.

"We are not here to build a Fiji that will stand for only a year or for a single term in office.

"We are building a Fiji that will last, schools that will stand for generations, homes that can be depended on to keep our people sheltered and infrastructure that can be relied upon in times of crisis."

At the opening of the four teachers' quarters at Niusawa Secondary School yesterday, Mr Bainimarama said with this as their mantra, Government already made tremendous progress to provide students the best classrooms and families good homes.

"Already, we have begun rebuilding 79 schools throughout the country, with plans to begin construction on 55 others soon," he said.

Meanwhile, as impacts of climate change affect livelihood in small Pacific Island nations, he also called on communities to change their mind-sets and adjust to the impacts.

Mr Bainimarama urged affected residents to take precautionary measures to prevent serious impacts if rising sea level was affecting coastal communities.

He assured his team was prepared to take on the world consultation at the COP23 meeting in Bonn, Germany in November.

During the talanoa session at Qeleni Village on Taveuni yesterday, Mr Bainimarama told villagers that Government was also committed to helping affected communities.

Villagers in the district of Wainikeli revealed at the talanoa session that the village lawn was flooded with seawater during high tide.

The villagers from Lavena and Bouma who shared similar concerns about the rising seawater asked Government for assistance in building sea walls.

In response, Mr Bainimarama told villagers that Government would assist. He shared a story of a village he visited and villagers told him that during church service they would hear the thrashing of waves against the foundation of the church.

Mr Bainimarama said it was important for people to take precautionary measures to prevent serious climate change impact.