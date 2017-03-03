HPV vaccine 'is safe'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Speaking to the media at the Health headquarters are, from left, Dr Eric Rafai, permanent secretary Phil Davies and WHO rep Angela Merianos in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services says speculations and media reports surrounding the death of a 14-year-old girl in Savusavu from the use of Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine can cause people to withdraw from vaccination programs.

The parents of Manjeshni Devi claimed their daughter died hours after being injected with the vaccine last week.

The ministry's permanent secretary, Philip Davies, said the vaccine was safe and media reports that the girl's death was because of pulmonary haemorrhage-bleeding in the lungs were untrue.

According to the ministry, about 6000 adolescent girls have received the vaccine since it was introduced in Fiji in 2013 with no adverse effects reported.

Police investigations into the death of the girl continue with the cause of death yet to be confirmed.

"We have not yet received an official confirmation report from police on the cause of death and we are not at liberty to speculate on what the report will say," Mr Davies said.

"If we allow misinformation to spread and people withdraw from vaccination, they risk exposing themselves to potentially deadly diseases.

"They also place the health of their friends, families and the wider community at risk."

The ministry's deputy secretary Public Health Eric Rafai said there were no links between the vaccine and the girl's death.

"I think we have confirmed that right from the beginning and we have established that with PS (Mr Davies) and with the WHO. There is no relation between this vaccine and the case and I think since it's under police investigations we cannot discuss too much about it," Dr Rafai said

Mr Davies said ill-informed views and attention from groups and individuals who continued to question the scientific evidence on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines could create concerns among the population.

"Opting out of vaccination is irresponsible. Encouraging others to opt out is inexcusable.

"HPV vaccine is just one of the vaccines that are routinely offered to Fijians. Those vaccines offer protection against a range of potentially deadly or disabling diseases. Vaccination is recognised as one of the safest and most cost-effective forms of health care intervention."

Acting World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Fiji, Dr Angela Merianos said the WHO continued to recommend the use of HPV vaccine because it had been rigorously tested and helped prevent cervical cancer in females and anogenital cancer in males and other devastating diseases.