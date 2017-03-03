Fiji Time: 2:57 PM on Friday 3 March

Stakeholder disaster preparedness critical

Alisi Vucago
Friday, March 03, 2017

The inclusion of stakeholders and government departments in disaster preparedness is imperative in ensuring the safety of the public during natural disasters.

This was the sentiment of National Disaster Management Office director, Akapusi Tuifagalele, during a disaster management workshop held with the National Fire Authority and firefighting experts from Kitakyushu City, Japan, in Suva yesterday.

"It is important for us to understand where we come together in disaster response and disaster expertise and we can learn from the Japanese expertise," he said.

"For us in Fiji, there is a need for improvement in disaster preparedness and we are already working slowly with the national humanitarian policy and we also have the revised tsunami response plan that should be able to guide us when we have tsunami."

Mr Tuifagalele said he was grateful for the stakeholder partnership with Government and with the international communities such as Australia, New Zealand and Japan who had assisted in programs to help communities.

He said the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) had given recommendations in the expansion of the Nadi River to prevent flooding in Nadi Town.

He said securing funding for such a project would not be easy.

Mr Tuifagalele advised the public to be aware and alert as the cyclone period had not ended and floods were still a common occurrence at this time of the year.








