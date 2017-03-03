Outbreak scare

/ Front page / News

A BACTERIAL infection outbreak at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital has forced administrators to close down its Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and divert all outpatient services to nearby health centres.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Philip Davies confirmed doctors at the CWMH pediatric unit were in the early stages of containing the outbreak of the acintobacter baumanii bacteria.Hospital workers said six patients of the NICU and the Pediatrics Intensive Care Unit (PICU) were confirmed to be carrying the bacteria over the past weekend.

The bacteria was found after the babies underwent basic screening protocols including blood cultures and cerebral spinal fluid tests which are normally done on babies who are admitted with infections.

CWM Hospital's acting medical superintendent Dr James Fong said the pediatrics unit had diverted newborn admissions to its emergency room area on the bottom floor of the three-storey children's hospital in line with its preventative protocols.

"We do have an outbreak. Outbreaks of this nature is an inherent risk when you put multiple sick patients together in one place, such as the intensive care unit," he said.

Meanwhile, two newborn babies still infected with the bacteria are being treated and are in stable condition although isolated in the closed off NICU.

Dr Fong said the bacteria was highly resistant to several antibiotics and the two babies who remained sick were being administered very strong drugs only kept for bacterial outbreaks.

As to how the bacteria was spread in the hospital, Dr Fong said the practice of centralising equipment and expertise used to deal with intensive care patients run the risk that bacteria from one patient could be spread to another.

"We always have in place monitoring measures for the development of this outbreak," he said.

"We also have in place all the contingency measures so that when we decide there is an outbreak, we activate all these actions to prevent further spread and to isolate the bacteria so that it can die quickly and not get to anybody else."

Dr Fong said evidence of the outbreak was discovered over the weekend and the hospital immediately activated preventative measures on Monday.

Last night, he said, the situation had improved and a wing of the children's hospital closed on Monday was re-opened.

Normally found in the environment, the acinetobacter baumannii according to Wikipedia, can remain and infect new patients for some time "due to its ability to survive on artificial surfaces and resist desiccation".