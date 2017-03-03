We have the mix

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Paradise Elementary School student Sarah clings to Fiji 7s player Kalioni Nasoko during the teams school visit for the Adopt a School Program in Las Vegas yesterday . Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

VODAFONE Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber has not finalised his final 13 but says he's got the squad to get through the HSBC USA 7s which starts on Saturday (Fiji time) at the Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas.

The side rested yesterday after two training sessions, one with Kenya on Tuesday and visited the Paradise Elementary School as part of the tournament's Adopt a School Program.

All 13 players with the exception of Setareki Bituniyata were part of the visit.

"I haven't decided the line-up, there are a couple more training sessions to do. The line-up will change as we go through," said Baber."We've got to see the size of pitch, the threats and whatever the opposition might produce as well, it's going to be a tough couple of days but I think we've got the squad that can get us through it."

The side is injury free and had two training sessions on Tuesday, a day after they arrived in Las Vegas.

Baber was not quite happy with the side's training session against Kenya on the same day but said it could be due to the long travel on Monday.

"We were a little bit shy of where we needed to be probably because of the journey the day before but we will progress as the week goes on."

While the weather, which hovers from 16 to 24 degrees in the day to six to eight degrees has not affected the players, Baber said the biggest challenge was the distractions.

"While living and being in Las Vegas is one thing, there are a lot of television interviews," Baber said.

"It's just a matter of trying to make them realise exactly where it fits, it's important but ultimately people will not judge them for what they did in a school in Las Vegas but judge them on what they will do on a pitch in Las Vegas.

"But to me, these things go hand in hand. My longer term belief is that to develop the players, and mature the players, make them comfortable with the position they are in and they will deliver better performances at the end of it."

The players' hotel Monte Carlo is right in the middle of the Las Vegas strip accessible to major attractions.

However, the players have not had a chance to do any sightseeing, which they may do on their day off today.