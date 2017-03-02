Fiji Time: 1:10 AM on Friday 3 March

Firehouse for garden island

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, March 02, 2017

Update: 9:34PM TAVEUNI will finally officially have its own fire station when the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama opens it in Waiyevo on Friday.

One of four projects to be commissioned by PM Bainimarama at the tail end of his northern tour, the event will add the island to the National Fire Authority network.

Fire hazards on Taveuni has been the responsibility of a team mostly staffed by volunteer firefighters and a handful of NFA officers.

While on the garden island tomorrow, PM Bainimarama will also open a classroom block  Navakawau Catholic School, commission a water project at Navakawau Village and open the Taveuni Magistrate Court.








