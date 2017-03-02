Cosmetic company takes advantage of export benefits

Update: 9:16PM A RECIPIENT of the Government�s National Export Strategy grant aimed at strengthening small local businesses export capabilities will be able to sell in Hong Kong soon.
This follows the signing of a distributor agreement between
Organic Earth (Fiji) and Hong Kong-based Natural Fiji Asia.
A government statement said the distributorship agreement
with Natural Fiji Asia will enable Natural
Fiji Asiato distribute Organic Earth Fiji's products into the Asian market.
Organic Earth Fiji, manufactures coconut based products and
uses coconuts as the exclusive base for all its products.
Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, while officiating at
the launch of the Hong Kong based arm of the company congratulated Organic
Earth Fiji director Geeta Reddy for the expansion of the company.
�Today, as we gather to celebrate the new venture for the
company in the form of Natural Fiji Asia, I wish to take this time to emphasize
the need to recognize women as great business owners and innovators."