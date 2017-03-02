Cosmetic company takes advantage of export benefits

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:16PM A RECIPIENT of the Government�s National Export Strategy grant aimed at strengthening small local businesses export capabilities will be able to sell in Hong Kong soon.

This follows the signing of a distributor agreement between Organic Earth (Fiji) and Hong Kong-based Natural Fiji Asia.

A government statement said the distributorship agreement with Natural Fiji Asia will enable Natural Fiji Asiato distribute Organic Earth Fiji's products into the Asian market.

Organic Earth Fiji, manufactures coconut based products and uses coconuts as the exclusive base for all its products.

Minister for Women, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, while officiating at the launch of the Hong Kong based arm of the company congratulated Organic Earth Fiji director Geeta Reddy for the expansion of the company.

�Today, as we gather to celebrate the new venture for the company in the form of Natural Fiji Asia, I wish to take this time to emphasize the need to recognize women as great business owners and innovators."