Assistant minister pleased with west farm visits

Update: 9:09PM FARMER in the western division who received government help have shown signs of progress.

A government statement about the Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Viam Pillay said the new member of cabinet yesterday visited farmers in Rakiraki and Tavua.

�Mr Pillay was pleased with the way farmers had utilised assistance provided by the Ministry of Agriculture,� the statement said.

�Farmers in the area have benefited through the ministry�s various programmes and I am pleased with the way farmers have utilized those funds.�

According to the statement, Mr Pillay witnessed that farmers had kept farm records from the previous years, which was to him a sign of their progress over the years.

�I believe the staff have been working hard in terms of providing the assistance and guidance to the farmers and more of our officers will be present on the ground to guide farmers as required,� he said.

Mr. Pillay will be visiting farmers in Sigatoka tomorrow.