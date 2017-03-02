Fiji Time: 1:10 AM on Friday 3 March

APTC students graduate tomorrow

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, March 02, 2017

Update: 8:48PM ONE HUNDRED and ninety two Fiji students will be graduating tomorrow at the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) graduation ceremony to be held at the Japan-Pacific Multipurpose Theatre at USP in Suva.

The graduands will get qualifications in 18 APTC programs.

The programs include Applied Fashion Design and Technology, Business, Carpentry, Commercial Cookery, Early Childhood Education and Care, Elecrotechnology Electrician, Diesel Fitting, Fabrication Trade, Machining, Hospitality, Individual Support, Light Vehicle Mechanical Technology, Painting and Decorating, Patisserie, Plumbing, Wall and Floor Tiling, Training and Assessment and Youth Work.

The largest group to graduate at this ceremony will be the Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care, with 24 students.

Most of the graduating students come from across Fiji and have studied at APTC campuses in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Vanuatu.

The ceremony which will have the Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate, and Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, Margaret Twomey  as chief guest will also include a student each from Kiribati, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.








