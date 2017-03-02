Vakaloloma gets temporary license to practice

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:47PM SUVA lawyer Aseri Vakaloloma has been issued with a temporary practicing certificate license.

The High Court in Suva was given this information by Tui Kilakila, counsel for the Legal Practitioners Unit (LPU) .

The temporary practicing certificate which was issued for only three weeks is valid till March 24, 2017.

The condition for the issue is only for Mr Vakaloloma to be allowed to appear for his clients in the trial of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) and the seven former employees of the Public Works Department (PWD) and a private company director of which Mr Vakaloloma is the counsel for four of the accused persons.

The court was made known that Mr Vakaloloma had not renewed their legal practicing licence.

The temporary license forbids Vakaloloma or any of his associates from appearing for any other cases..

This is because the LPU currently has an investigation into Vakaloloma, the findings of which will be provided soon.