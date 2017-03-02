Health minister in India

Update: 8:41PM MINISTER for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar is currently in India.
The ministry�s permanent secretary,Phillip Davies today said
that Ms Akbar will be having meetings with various organisations in India in a
bid to foster closer collaboration between the Government of India and Fiji in areas of workforce medical
supplies and equipment�s and cooperation on the delivery of hospital services.
�We are always open to bringing in well trained health
professionals from anywhere in the world who can contribute to our health
service,�Mr Davies said.