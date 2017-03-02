Health minister in India

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:41PM MINISTER for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar is currently in India.

The ministry�s permanent secretary,Phillip Davies today said that Ms Akbar will be having meetings with various organisations in India in a bid to foster closer collaboration between the Government of India and Fiji in areas of workforce medical supplies and equipment�s and cooperation on the delivery of hospital services.

�We are always open to bringing in well trained health professionals from anywhere in the world who can contribute to our health service,�Mr Davies said.