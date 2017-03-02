Black Rock camp to get upgrade

Update: 8:40PM DISCUSSIONS were conducted this week about the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Black Rock camp future plans and the urgent need of its increased water and sanitation services.
WAF is currently laying water pipes that will see the
extension of water mains into the Nadi camp.
In his discussions with senior military personnel Mr Ravai
said WAF is determined to assist the RFMF in the training setup at Black Rock
because of the significance of peacekeeping for Fiji.
"Our concern is that at any one time the camp can hold 600
to 800 people. The Black Rock campsite is a very important training institution
for Fiji as it prepares our peacekeepers for foreign missions," Mr Ravai said.
"It is very important that we have a good water supply as
well as wastewater services, to eliminate potential health and environmental
risks," he said.
"To have a state of the art facility in place to prepare our
soldiers for deployment, we need to have good infrastructure for the camp
site."
The discussions with the senior military personnel included
the camp's future plans and the urgent need of increased water and sanitation
services.
He said they will be putting in submissions for funding for
the wastewater pipe connection and connection to WAF'S network.