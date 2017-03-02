Fiji Time: 1:11 AM on Friday 3 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Black Rock camp to get upgrade

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, March 02, 2017

Update: 8:40PM DISCUSSIONS were conducted this week about the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Black Rock camp future plans and the urgent need of its increased water and sanitation services.

WAF is currently laying water pipes that will see the extension of water mains into the Nadi camp.

In his discussions with senior military personnel Mr Ravai said WAF is determined to assist the RFMF in the training setup at Black Rock because of the significance of peacekeeping for Fiji.

"Our concern is that at any one time the camp can hold 600 to 800 people. The Black Rock campsite is a very important training institution for Fiji as it prepares our peacekeepers for foreign missions," Mr Ravai said.

"It is very important that we have a good water supply as well as wastewater services, to eliminate potential health and environmental risks," he said.

"To have a state of the art facility in place to prepare our soldiers for deployment, we need to have good infrastructure for the camp site."

The discussions with the senior military personnel included the camp's future plans and the urgent need of increased water and sanitation services.

He said they will be putting in submissions for funding for the wastewater pipe connection and connection to WAF'S network.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Not an illusion
  2. Australian couple to return despite ordeal
  3. That's no 'excuse'
  4. 'Unfair rates'
  5. Baber: This is a different team
  6. Kumar brothers receive funds
  7. Veremalua: Opposition to target Fiji's off-load
  8. Accident victims in critical condition
  9. 24-hour Christian prayer session
  10. 88 West dengue cases

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  4. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)