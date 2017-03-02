Black Rock camp to get upgrade

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Opetaia Ravai, the CEO of the Water Authority of Fiji. Picture: FT File

Update: 8:40PM DISCUSSIONS were conducted this week about the Republic of the Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) Black Rock camp future plans and the urgent need of its increased water and sanitation services.

WAF is currently laying water pipes that will see the extension of water mains into the Nadi camp.

In his discussions with senior military personnel Mr Ravai said WAF is determined to assist the RFMF in the training setup at Black Rock because of the significance of peacekeeping for Fiji.

"Our concern is that at any one time the camp can hold 600 to 800 people. The Black Rock campsite is a very important training institution for Fiji as it prepares our peacekeepers for foreign missions," Mr Ravai said.

"It is very important that we have a good water supply as well as wastewater services, to eliminate potential health and environmental risks," he said.

"To have a state of the art facility in place to prepare our soldiers for deployment, we need to have good infrastructure for the camp site."

The discussions with the senior military personnel included the camp's future plans and the urgent need of increased water and sanitation services.

He said they will be putting in submissions for funding for the wastewater pipe connection and connection to WAF'S network.