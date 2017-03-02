Fiji Time: 1:11 AM on Friday 3 March

FWCC hosts village bylaws seminar

ALISI VUCAGO
Thursday, March 02, 2017

Update: 8:32PM MORE than 60 participants from Non-Government Organisations and Civil Societies held a dialogue to question the contents of the drafted village-by-laws.

Fiji Women's Crisis Centre coordinator Shamima Ali said the by-laws was not a well-researched document because strategies came out of research before coming up with such strategies.

"We're not saying that everything is bad, those that do not violate human rights, and those that don't contradict the constitution plus those by-laws that can apply anywhere, in the market place, anywhere, community even within our own organisations are okay," she said.

"What we find is that there are a lot of loop holes or confusion or there are no definitions around certain things and these are the things that are going to create problems."

Ms Ali also said they had invited -Taukei Affairs to be part of the discussions but they did not respond.

President for Youth Champs for Mental Health, Lionel Rogers was part of the conversation and he stated people living with mental illnesses were not recognised in the drafted by-laws.








