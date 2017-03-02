FWCC hosts village bylaws seminar

Update: 8:32PM MORE than 60 participants from Non-Government Organisations and Civil Societies held a dialogue to question the contents of the drafted village-by-laws.
Fiji Women's Crisis Centre coordinator Shamima Ali said the
by-laws was not a well-researched document because strategies came out of
research before coming up with such strategies.
"We're not saying that everything is bad, those that do not
violate human rights, and those that don't contradict the constitution plus
those by-laws that can apply anywhere, in the market place, anywhere, community
even within our own organisations are okay," she said.
"What we find is that there are a lot of loop holes or
confusion or there are no definitions around certain things and these are the
things that are going to create problems."
Ms Ali also said they had invited -Taukei Affairs to be part
of the discussions but they did not respond.
President for Youth Champs for Mental Health, Lionel Rogers
was part of the conversation and he stated people living with mental illnesses
were not recognised in the drafted by-laws.