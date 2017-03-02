Roden challenges women

Update: 8:31PM FIJI Sportswoman of 2016, Merewalesi Roden today called for more participation of women in sports for health benefits, and to expose their sporting talents.
Roden said women should step out and be counted among in
sports.
"We're advocating and raising awareness that we want to be
included out there, but I guess in some ways, our message is contradicting to
our actions because we're not taking up the opportunity. It has been a good
experience seeing the whole world, I don't see a lot of women with disabilities
participating in sports and I would like to emphasis on inclusive, it means so
much.
The luncheon was attended by FASANOC chief executive
Lorraine Mar, Team Fiji Olympic Games chef de mission, Cathy Wong and Permanent
Secretary for Youth and Sport, Alison Burchell.