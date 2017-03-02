Roden challenges women

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mere Rodan, Fiji Sportswoman of the Year 2017. Picture: RAMA

Update: 8:31PM FIJI Sportswoman of 2016, Merewalesi Roden today called for more participation of women in sports for health benefits, and to expose their sporting talents.

Roden said women should step out and be counted among in sports.

"We're advocating and raising awareness that we want to be included out there, but I guess in some ways, our message is contradicting to our actions because we're not taking up the opportunity. It has been a good experience seeing the whole world, I don't see a lot of women with disabilities participating in sports and I would like to emphasis on inclusive, it means so much.

The luncheon was attended by FASANOC chief executive Lorraine Mar, Team Fiji Olympic Games chef de mission, Cathy Wong and Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sport, Alison Burchell.