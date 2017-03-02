Fiji Time: 6:38 PM on Thursday 2 March

Nayarabale crossing restored

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, March 02, 2017

Update: 6:28PM A SIX-man team from Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) has restored access to the Nayarabale crossing in Labasa following recent flash floods which destroyed the bridge.

Nayarabale is 33 kilometres from Labasa town and more than 300 residents use the bridge which is a critical link for farmers residing in villages within the Lovoniqio, Tabia, Nayarabale and Sevaci areas.

FHH Labasa Depot Manager, Isaac Rakabikabi said the crew had constructed a temporary crossing adjacent to the washout to ease the movement of traffic and pedestrians.

�Repairs will include the demolishing of the old deck to determine the condition of the underlying triple cell crossing before we can commence with reinstating the approaches,� Mr Rakabikabi said.

He said the debris which had backed up the flow of water beneath the crossing has been cleared and its reinstatement is expected to continue for at least another week.

FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority Maintenance programme to provide access to the Central, Northern and the Eastern divisions.








