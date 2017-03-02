Fiji Time: 6:39 PM on Thursday 2 March

Automated inspection system at LTA

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, March 02, 2017

Update: 6:06PM A FULLY automated vehicle inspection system is now at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Valelevu premises.

According to LTA Mechanical Engineer, John Macarthur the inspection system inspects a vehicle for defects and improves safety and turnover time.

"What used to take 20 minutes to examine one vehicle is now reduced to 10 to 12 minutes for each examination, depending on the vehicle," Mr Macarthur said.

"At the end of the inspection, the examiner prints out and hands over the inspection document to the driver of the vehicle. It is fast, efficient, and safe for all concerned," he said. 

Meanwhile prior to the installation of the automated system, the task of examining vehicles at LTA Valelevu was physically handled by LTA examiners.

With the automated vehicle inspection, vehicles go through eight stages of inspection that tests a vehicle's brakes, headlight aim, smoke emission, gas, tint, noise, suspension, and dynamometer (checks for taxi metres).

Once at the entrance of the inspection area, drivers veer their vehicles onto the inspection lane while the LTA examiner inspects the vehicle through the automated system. 








