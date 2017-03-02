Automated inspection system at LTA

Update: 6:06PM A FULLY automated vehicle inspection system is now at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) Valelevu premises.
According to LTA Mechanical Engineer, John Macarthur the
inspection system inspects a vehicle for defects and improves safety and
turnover time.
"What used to take 20 minutes to examine one vehicle is now
reduced to 10 to 12 minutes for each examination, depending on the vehicle," Mr
Macarthur said.
"At the end of the inspection, the examiner prints out and
hands over the inspection document to the driver of the vehicle. It is fast,
efficient, and safe for all concerned," he said.
Meanwhile prior to the installation of the automated system,
the task of examining vehicles at LTA Valelevu was physically handled by LTA
examiners.
With the automated vehicle inspection, vehicles go through
eight stages of inspection that tests a vehicle's brakes, headlight aim, smoke
emission, gas, tint, noise, suspension, and dynamometer (checks for taxi
metres).
Once at the entrance of the inspection area, drivers veer their
vehicles onto the inspection lane while the LTA examiner inspects the vehicle
through the automated system.