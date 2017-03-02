Pacific fisheries heads to meet

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:04PM MANAGEMENT and development of aquatic resources in the Pacific will be one of the many issues discussed at the biennial Heads of Fisheries meeting late in the month.

Pacific leaders will convene for meeting with the assistance from the Pacific Community (SPC) scheduled for 14 to 17 March.

SPC's Fisheries, Aquaculture and Marine Ecosystems Division (FAME) is tasked with providing scientific advice and technical assistance to SPC's 22 member countries and territories to help inform decisions on the management and development of their aquatic resources, and build the capacity needed to implement these decisions.

SPC's FAME Division Director, Moses Amos said the meeting would play a strategic role in guiding fisheries programmes.

"The Heads of Fisheries meeting plays a strategic role in providing guidance to the Pacific Community's Coastal and Oceanic Fisheries programmes. In essence, it determines our priorities and work plans, and how we can best utilise our expertise to effectively assist the region," Mr Moses said.

"It also gives us an opportunity to discuss emerging opportunities and challenges for the Pacific region across a range of issues including economics in both coastal and oceanic fisheries, future data needs and directions, and upcoming fisheries initiatives that SPC will undertake with respective governments and partner agencies,"

The meeting will be held in Noumea, New Caledonia.