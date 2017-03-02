/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Angela Merianos, the World Health Organization Representative at this mornings press conference about the HPV. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 6:03PM THE side effects of the HPV (Human papillomavirus) vaccine have been studied extensively and they are not serious.

"They can include pain in the arm where the shot was given, mild fever, dizziness and nausea; all of which are very short term," Mr Davies said.

He said the HPV vaccine is just one of the vaccines that are routinely offered to Fijians and those vaccines offer protection against a range of potentially deadly or disabling diseases.

"The HPV vaccine is safe," he said.

"It was tested extensively during its development and since it was approved for use in 2006 more than 200 million doses have been administered around the world," Mr Davies said.

FACTFILE:

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is a group of viruses that are extremely common worldwide.

There are more than 100 types of HPV, of which at least 13 are cancer-causing (also known as high risk type).

HPV is mainly transmitted through sexual contact and most people are infected with HPV shortly after the onset of sexual activity.

Cervical cancer is caused by sexually acquired infection with certain types of HPV.

Two HPV types (16 and 18) cause 70 per cent of cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

There is also evidence linking HPV with cancers of the anus, vulva, vagina and penis.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women living in less developed regions with an estimated 445 000 new cases in 2012 (84 per cent of the new cases worldwide).

In 2012, approximately 270 000 women died from cervical cancer; more than 85 per cent of these deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries.

Vaccines against HPV 16 and 18 have been approved for use in many countries.

Source: World Health Organisation (WHO)