Update: 6:03PM THE side effects of the HPV (Human papillomavirus) vaccine have been studied extensively and they are not serious.
"They can include pain in the arm where the shot was given,
mild fever, dizziness and nausea; all of which are very short term," Mr Davies
said.
He said the HPV vaccine is just one of the vaccines that are
routinely offered to Fijians and those vaccines offer protection against a
range of potentially deadly or disabling diseases.
"The HPV vaccine is safe," he said.
"It was tested extensively during its development and since
it was approved for use in 2006 more than 200 million doses have been
administered around the world," Mr Davies said.
FACTFILE:
- Human
papillomavirus (HPV) is a group of viruses that are extremely common worldwide.
- There are
more than 100 types of HPV, of which at least 13 are cancer-causing (also known
as high risk type).
- HPV is
mainly transmitted through sexual contact and most people are infected with HPV
shortly after the onset of sexual activity.
- Cervical
cancer is caused by sexually acquired infection with certain types of HPV.
- Two HPV
types (16 and 18) cause 70 per cent of cervical cancers and precancerous
cervical lesions.
- There is
also evidence linking HPV with cancers of the anus, vulva, vagina and penis.
- Cervical
cancer is the second most common cancer in women living in less developed
regions with an estimated 445 000 new cases in 2012 (84 per cent of the new
cases worldwide).
- In 2012,
approximately 270 000 women died from cervical cancer; more than 85 per cent of
these deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries.
- Vaccines
against HPV 16 and 18 have been approved for use in many countries.
Source: World Health Organisation (WHO)