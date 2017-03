/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji 7s team at Paradise Elementary in Las Vegas. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 6:01PM THE Vodafone national sevens team visited Paradise Elementary School today as part of the HSBC USA 7s Adopt a School Program.

Players were asked questions and were also part of activities organised by the school.

Students also took the players to view displays about Fiji.

Captain Osea Kolinisau said the displays were impressive and joked that some students knew more about Fiji then the players themselves.

Students talked about Fiji's geography, food, marine life and government.