Pacific climate organisations seek Fiji engagement

Update: 2:42PM CIVIL societies in the Pacific are working ahead of time in their preparation for the next Conference of the Parties (COP) meeting in a bid to bolster the regional voice on climate change.
The Pacific Islands Climate Action Network (PICAN), which met
last week in response to an international call for more CSO engagement has
prioritised plans to collaborate with the Fijian government ahead of COP23 to
be held in Bonn, Germany in November.
While Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama holds the
chairmanship of COP23, PICAN sees several major opportunities to raise the
profile of the Pacific climate change struggle
According Krishneil Narayan, the PICAN coordinator there 58 civil
society organisations with strongholds in Vanuatu, Fiji, Tuvalu and Kiribati
and individual organisations in the Cook Islands, Marshall Islands and NIUE who
stand ready to collaborate with the Fijian government and the COP23
secretariat.
"Our main focus has been to try and raise the profile of the Pacific
on policy so we are engaging with the Fiji Government to ensure that issues
like loss and damage, climate financing and adaption is included in negotiations,"
Mr Narayan said.
"There are some very technical issues which we believe must
be part of the negotiations and where there is a need to prioritise the
pacific."
In existence for 10 years but with a revamped approach to
collaboration which began a year and a half ago, PICAN is hoping it can also
physically bolster some of the Pacific delegations to the meeting in Germany in
November.
PICAN met as a network for the first time specifically for
COP23 preparations last week in Suva and mapped out a plan of action for the
Bonn meeting.
"We are looking forward to sitting down with the Fiji government
Director of Climate Change because one our resolutions was to start linking our
issues with the COP23 team which includes the Fiji secretariat," Mr Narayan
said.
"We would like to make an official official connection to
find out how we can link our work and to identify what areas of collaboration can
happen between us and the Fijian government and of course the Pacific
governments."
PICAN is hoping to improve on earlier trend where CSOs worked
individually towards the COP meets.
"In order to work better, it's important that we have a more coordinated
position as an alliance."
At previous COP meets, CSOs would mobilise inside of two months
so this year, the network is encouraging members to work well ahead of time in
the hope of maximising the opportunities that Fiji's leadership may give the
climate change struggle.
"One of the PICAN priorities is to take as much Pacific
representation as possible to the COP23. We tend to focus on only the policy
and negotiation but outside of that as well is an important opportunity for capacity
building for CSOs."