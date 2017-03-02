Fiji Time: 6:39 PM on Thursday 2 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Queen mother laid to rest

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, March 02, 2017

Update: 1:49PM THE late Queen Mother of Tonga, Halaevalu Mata'aho was laid to rest at the royal tomb Mala'ekula in Nuku'alofa yesterday.

Radio New Zealand reported that her body was carried on a catafalque by hundreds of men to the royal tombs.

She lay in state overnight at the Royal Palace in Nuku'alofa, while an all-night vigil, or takipo, was held.

Foreign dignitaries who paid their respects, included the diplomatic corps, Fijian chief and former president Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Samoa's Head of State Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi, Samoan Deputy Prime Minister Fiame Mata'afa and Māori king Kiingi Tuheitia.

The Government of Tonga had declared yesterday a public holiday to mark the death of the Queen Mother.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Unfair rates'
  2. Australian couple to return despite ordeal
  3. Baber: This is a different team
  4. That's no 'excuse'
  5. Kumar brothers receive funds
  6. Not an illusion
  7. Veremalua: Opposition to target Fiji's off-load
  8. Accident victims in critical condition
  9. 24-hour Christian prayer session
  10. 88 West dengue cases

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)