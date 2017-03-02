Queen mother laid to rest

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Royal undertakers transporting the body of the late monarch. Picture: RNZI

Update: 1:49PM THE late Queen Mother of Tonga, Halaevalu Mata'aho was laid to rest at the royal tomb Mala'ekula in Nuku'alofa yesterday.

Radio New Zealand reported that her body was carried on a catafalque by hundreds of men to the royal tombs.

She lay in state overnight at the Royal Palace in Nuku'alofa, while an all-night vigil, or takipo, was held.

Foreign dignitaries who paid their respects, included the diplomatic corps, Fijian chief and former president Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Samoa's Head of State Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Efi, Samoan Deputy Prime Minister Fiame Mata'afa and Māori king Kiingi Tuheitia.

The Government of Tonga had declared yesterday a public holiday to mark the death of the Queen Mother.