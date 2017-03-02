More rain to come

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Todays weather readings shows more possibility of rain overnight tonight. Picture: Fiji Met Service.

Update: 1:35PM EXPECT heavy rain to develop overnight over Kadavu, Lau and Lomaiviti Group, the eastern part and interior of Viti Levu.

According to the Fiji Meteorology Service update at 10:45am today, a trough of low pressure remains slow moving just south of Fiji bringing with it occasional showers and few thunderstorms with heavy falls.

Meanwhile a strong wind warning remains in force for southwest Viti Levu waters, Kadavu and Vatu-i-Ra passages, southern Koro sea and southern Lau waters.

"For mariners, east to southeast winds 20 to 25 knots. Wind gradually easing and becoming 15 to 20 knots later today. Rough seas becoming moderate to rough later today, moderate easterly swells," the met office said.