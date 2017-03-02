Wainikeli gets new classroom

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image PM Bainimarama with students of Wainikeli District School at the opening of the new classroom today on Taveuni. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 1:30PM PARENTS must play the role of supporting the education of their children.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama gave parents of the district of Wainikeli in Taveuni this reminder while donating a classroom and furniture worth $160,000 to their school.

The new classroom at Wainikeli District School in Qeleni was opened this morning by PM Bainimarama who began the tail end of his northern tour on the garden island today.

Parent Akeneta Mata said the number of students in the district had increased so parents asked for the new classroom.

"This new classroom will provide a lot of space for our children because they used to share classrooms before," Ms Mata said.