Wainikeli gets new classroom

Update: 1:30PM PARENTS must play the role of supporting the education of their children.
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama gave parents of the district
of Wainikeli in Taveuni this reminder while donating a classroom and furniture
worth $160,000 to their school.
The new classroom at Wainikeli District School in Qeleni was
opened this morning by PM Bainimarama who began the tail end of his northern tour
on the garden island today.
Parent Akeneta Mata said the number of students in the
district had increased so parents asked for the new classroom.
"This new classroom will provide a lot of space for our
children because they used to share classrooms before," Ms Mata said.