Fiji Time: 6:38 PM on Thursday 2 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Lawyer gets priorities reminder

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, March 02, 2017

Update: 1:20PM THE defence counsel for four people tried for corruption related charges was this morning told his first and paramount responsibility should be towards the court and not money.

High Court Judge, Justice Thushara Rajasinghe made this comment while addressing Aseri Vakaloloma at the High Court in Suva this morning.

Mr Vakaloloma was present in court this morning after the court was made aware that he had not renewed his practicing certificate.

He however confirmed to the Court that he has filed his application for the renewal of his practicing certificate this morning and had also paid an extra $100 for penalties.

The matter has been stood down to 2pm to determine the next course to be taken if Mr Vakaloloma will not be issued his practicing certificate today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Unfair rates'
  2. Australian couple to return despite ordeal
  3. Baber: This is a different team
  4. That's no 'excuse'
  5. Kumar brothers receive funds
  6. Not an illusion
  7. Veremalua: Opposition to target Fiji's off-load
  8. Accident victims in critical condition
  9. 24-hour Christian prayer session
  10. 88 West dengue cases

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)