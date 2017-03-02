Lawyer gets priorities reminder

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A lawyer was reminded to prioritise his clients in the High Court in Suva today.

Update: 1:20PM THE defence counsel for four people tried for corruption related charges was this morning told his first and paramount responsibility should be towards the court and not money.

High Court Judge, Justice Thushara Rajasinghe made this comment while addressing Aseri Vakaloloma at the High Court in Suva this morning.

Mr Vakaloloma was present in court this morning after the court was made aware that he had not renewed his practicing certificate.

He however confirmed to the Court that he has filed his application for the renewal of his practicing certificate this morning and had also paid an extra $100 for penalties.

The matter has been stood down to 2pm to determine the next course to be taken if Mr Vakaloloma will not be issued his practicing certificate today.