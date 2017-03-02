Fiji Time: 6:39 PM on Thursday 2 March

Roads closed due to flooding

LICE MOVONO
Thursday, March 02, 2017

Update: 1:08PM HEAVY downpour brought about by the trough of low pressure slow moving to the south of the country has closed a few roads in the central division.

In a situation report sent to all media at 12noon today, the Fiji Roads Authority advises that due to flooding, the following roads have been closed;

  • Colata Cocoa Rd
  • Navulokani Rd
  • Vatulili Rd
  • Navulokani Rd

The FRA has also issued a warning against driving through flooded roads.

"Find alternative routes where possible and contact the FRA on 5720 if they have any queries," the FRA said.








