Roads closed due to flooding

Update: 1:08PM HEAVY downpour brought about by the trough of low pressure slow moving to the south of the country has closed a few roads in the central division.
In a situation report sent to all media at 12noon today, the
Fiji Roads Authority advises that due to flooding, the following roads have
been closed;
- Colata Cocoa Rd
- Navulokani Rd
- Vatulili Rd
The FRA has also issued a warning against driving through
flooded roads.
"Find alternative routes where possible and contact the FRA
on 5720 if they have any queries," the FRA said.