No more sharing computers

Update: 12:58PM STUDENTS of Shiri Gurunanak Khalsa College in Labasa will no longer have to worry about sharing computers.

This is after the school received 12 sets of new computers at a total cost of $14,988 donated by the New Zealand High Commission today.

School Principal Dhirendra Lal thanked the commission for the donation.

�We are thankful to the High Commission for their help. This new set of computers would help solve the problems of sharing one computer amongst three students,� said Mr Lal.

Chief guest of the occasion New Zealand High Commission deputy head of mission Amanda Vercoe said computer education was as important as other subjects.

�This education is required to be important because it is a tool that provides varied education opportunities and children will have access to a world of knowledge and information.�