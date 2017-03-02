Fiji Time: 6:38 PM on Thursday 2 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

No more sharing computers

LUISA QIOLEVU
Thursday, March 02, 2017

Update: 12:58PM STUDENTS of Shiri Gurunanak Khalsa College in Labasa will no longer have to worry about sharing computers.

This is after the school received 12 sets of new computers at a total cost of $14,988 donated by the New Zealand High Commission today.

School Principal Dhirendra Lal thanked the commission for the donation.

�We are thankful to the High Commission for their help. This new set of computers would help solve the problems of sharing one computer amongst three students,� said Mr Lal.

Chief guest of the occasion New Zealand High Commission deputy head of mission Amanda Vercoe said computer education was as important as other subjects.

�This education is required to be important because it is a tool that provides varied education opportunities and children will have access to a world of knowledge and information.�








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Unfair rates'
  2. Australian couple to return despite ordeal
  3. Baber: This is a different team
  4. That's no 'excuse'
  5. Kumar brothers receive funds
  6. Not an illusion
  7. Veremalua: Opposition to target Fiji's off-load
  8. Accident victims in critical condition
  9. 24-hour Christian prayer session
  10. 88 West dengue cases

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  4. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  5. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  6. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)