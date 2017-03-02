No more sharing computers

Update: 12:58PM STUDENTS of Shiri Gurunanak Khalsa College in Labasa will no longer have to worry about sharing computers.
This is after the school received 12 sets of new computers
at a total cost of $14,988 donated by the New Zealand High Commission today.
School Principal Dhirendra Lal thanked the commission for
the donation.
�We are thankful to the High Commission for their help. This
new set of computers would help solve the problems of sharing one computer
amongst three students,� said Mr Lal.
Chief guest of the occasion New Zealand High Commission
deputy head of mission Amanda Vercoe said computer education was as important
as other subjects.
�This education is required to be important because it is a
tool that provides varied education opportunities and children will have access
to a world of knowledge and information.�