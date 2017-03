/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Julia Zahra (second from right) with Darlene Underwood (right) and her management team during a stopover in Nadi last December. Picture: REINAL CHAND

Update: 12:43PM FANS of Julia Zahra, the singer famous in Fiji for her cover of the hit song "Just an Illusion" can watch her perform live in concert next week.

According to her manager, Frederic Laurent, the star will perform at two shows while in Fiji.

"Tickets are on sale from Damodar Cinemas, Tappoos and various locations in Fiji at a flat rate of $15," he said.

The shows will be held on March 10 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva and on March 11 at the Prince Charles Park in Nadi.