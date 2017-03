/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Nadi Airports drop off area finally open for use. Picture: Joe Gray/Facebook

Update: 12:39PM THE Nadi International Airport upgrade project should be completed by March or April this year.

Airports Fiji Limited executive chairman Faiz Khan said the $130million project would provide something that Fijians could be proud of and international guests could enjoy.

The revamped airport has world-class departure and arrivals facilities, a non-denominational prayer room and a smokers room.