Six graduate from FNU

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, March 02, 2017

SIX students from the Suva Special School received their learning certificates from the Fiji National University (FNU) last year, giving them employment opportunities this year.

The partnership between the two institutions began last year to provide children living with disabilities an equal platform to further their studies and acquire jobs.

The students underwent six months short course training at FNU where five of the students pursued courses in pastry and baking and one student undertook fashion and designing.

Suva Special School teacher Alevina Kaloudau said the initiative empowered students to achieve their dreams. One of the students who received his certificate last year was 19-year-old Abdul Shairff, who aspires to be a pastry chef when he grows up.

"I want to work and right now I am awaiting responses from two local hotels where I have applied to," he said.

Mrs Kaloudau has encouraged hotel owners to support local production and she assures that students from Suva Special School had the capabilities to perform as they are passionate about the work they carry out.

The intiative will continue this year with plans to send five students to undertake courses of their choice.








