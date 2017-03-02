Fiji Time: 10:51 AM on Thursday 2 March

Tippy taps for water storage

Alisi Vucago
Thursday, March 02, 2017

A TOTAL of 868 children have benefitted from an ongoing drought proofing project to support communities with scarce supply of clean water in an effort to strengthen water security and reduce life-threatening diseases.

The project by Save the Children Fiji supports 46 Early Childhood Education (ECE) centres through water and sanitation infrastructure development and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) training.

Save the Children Fiji chief executive officer Iris Low-McKenzie said another project conducted by the project team was tippy tap consultations in six communities in the West.

"Tippy tap is a water conservation tool where 46 communities were trained on its set-up and use as a hand free way to wash your hand," she said.

"It is especially appropriate for rural areas where there is no running water.

"It is operated by a foot lever and reduces the chance for bacteria transmission as the user touches only the soap.

"It uses only 40 millilitres of water to wash your hands versus 500 millilitres using a mug."

She said there were 10 centres in the Western Division, 18 in the Northern Division and 18 in the Central Division.

Ms Low-McKenzie said the project, which started last year in the communities, was expected to be completed tomorrow.








