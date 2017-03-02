Discussions held to resolve disaster challenges

/ Front page / News

EFFECTS of climate change are mostly felt in the Pacific and that is why resilience development is very important in the region.

In a bid to curb this problem, the Pacific Resilience Partnership (PRP) met in Suva last week for the first time to discuss the challenges arising from climate change and disasters faced by countries in the region.

Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat deputy secretary-general Cristelle Pratt said the partnership would oversee the implementation of the Framework for Resilient Development in the Pacific (FRDP).

"The FRDP and the resilience partnership are groundbreaking initiatives," she said.

"Guided by the collaborative principles of pacific regionalism, the partnership and FRDP represent a risk-informed approach to development that factors the effects of climate change and disasters into the conceptual and planning phases of national and regional development strategies.

"This is the first time anywhere in the world that a regional response has been designed."

Fiji's Roving Ambassador and Special Envoy to Council of regional Organisations in the Pacific (CROP) agencies, Litia Mawi said the resilience was based on partnerships.

"Pacific resilience partnerships in it represented three key words as far as the implementation of the FRDP was concerned. It was about Pacific people, it was about investing in a resilient regional communwity and it was about partnerships," she said.

Ms Mawi said despite geographic realities of an oceanic region, the onus was on all Forum members to work together for a resilient Pacific community.