Commission reveals imbalance in terms

THERE is a big imbalance to the terms set between landlords and tenants in terms of the price of rent set for a particular sublet apartment or home.

This was revealed by Fiji Commerce Commission's prices and incomes inspector rent Sekope Ciriyamotu during public consultations on the draft landlord and tenant act 2017 in Sigatoka on Monday.

With the rent freeze in effect since 2007, he said some landlords registered high values on rent and had leeway as to what they could actually charge tenants.

"What we have come across is that some landlords place a value, say for instance $1000 on the property, but they actually charge $600 in rent," he said.

"So they can play around with $400 and can increase the rent if they want to because the issue here is the rent freeze is on the amount initially registered which is $1000. Mr Ciriyamotu said the commission had little power in this aspect because the law stipulates that they had no say in the first price set by a landlord.

"The commission does not have the power to reduce rent. It can only freeze it."

He said the only instance they do have a say was for properties worth less than $12,000.