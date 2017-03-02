Fiji Time: 10:50 AM on Thursday 2 March

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Commission reveals imbalance in terms

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, March 02, 2017

THERE is a big imbalance to the terms set between landlords and tenants in terms of the price of rent set for a particular sublet apartment or home.

This was revealed by Fiji Commerce Commission's prices and incomes inspector rent Sekope Ciriyamotu during public consultations on the draft landlord and tenant act 2017 in Sigatoka on Monday.

With the rent freeze in effect since 2007, he said some landlords registered high values on rent and had leeway as to what they could actually charge tenants.

"What we have come across is that some landlords place a value, say for instance $1000 on the property, but they actually charge $600 in rent," he said.

"So they can play around with $400 and can increase the rent if they want to because the issue here is the rent freeze is on the amount initially registered which is $1000. Mr Ciriyamotu said the commission had little power in this aspect because the law stipulates that they had no say in the first price set by a landlord.

"The commission does not have the power to reduce rent. It can only freeze it."

He said the only instance they do have a say was for properties worth less than $12,000.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65080.6318
JPY 55.664952.6649
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.46190.4499
NZD 0.68700.6540
AUD 0.64240.6174
USD 0.49180.4748

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 1st March, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 'Unfair rates'
  2. Baber: This is a different team
  3. Australian couple to return despite ordeal
  4. That's no 'excuse'
  5. Kumar brothers receive funds
  6. 88 West dengue cases
  7. Accident victims in critical condition
  8. 24-hour Christian prayer session
  9. Brothers plead for wheelchair aid
  10. Faith groups discuss social problems

Top Stories this Week

  1. School girl, 14, dies Saturday (25 Feb)
  2. The first settlers of Gau Sunday (26 Feb)
  3. Locally owned health centre begins operation Friday (24 Feb)
  4. Bravery medal for boy, 6 Saturday (25 Feb)
  5. Angry passengers disembark from smoke-filled bus Sunday (26 Feb)
  6. Search for toddler continues Wednesday (01 Mar)
  7. PM: Roads 'one of the worst' Saturday (25 Feb)
  8. 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in local region Sunday (26 Feb)
  9. 112 taxi permits in west terminated Saturday (25 Feb)
  10. Parliament hero honoured Tuesday (28 Feb)