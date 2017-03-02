Fiji Time: 10:50 AM on Thursday 2 March

Low turnout at consultations

Shayal Devi And Kalesi Mele
Thursday, March 02, 2017

ONLY one person attended the first round of consultations for the proposed landlord and tenant act in Suva last week.

Speaking in Sigatoka during the start of the west public consultation, Fiji Commerce Commission's (FCC) prices and incomes inspector rent Sekope Ciriyamotu said it was important people made submissions before the proposed act was finalised.

"Right now what we have is what the FCC has come up with," he said.

"People need to contribute what they want included, excluded or amended in the proposed act because this is for everybody.

"You can't come back once the act is finalised telling us you were unaware because we have been holding public consultations."

About 20 people were at the consultation in Sigatoka on Monday while about 50 residents were part of the Nadi consultations.

According to Mr Ciriyamotu, they called for the drafting of a specific landlord and tenant act based on the issues they had resolved over the past seven years.

"We are the people who encounter this day in and day out and in some of the places it comes from, it is beyond our reach and because the situation is such, under humanitarian ground we always try and resolve through mediation," he said.

"We feel it needs to be legislated so that it becomes clear to both parties.

"There are cases of tenants running away with unpaid bills and for the landlord, it is quite difficult for them to take action because they don't know the identity of the person so to put the affidavit for the claim becomes impossible."

The closing date for submissions is April 24.








