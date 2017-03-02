Fiji Time: 10:51 AM on Thursday 2 March

FCC: Tenancy agreements must be in written form

Kalesi Mele
Thursday, March 02, 2017

TENANCY agreements must be in written form.

Fiji Commerce Commission's (FCC) prices and incomes inspector rent Sekope Ciriyamotu said verbal agreements gave them little power to address issues.

Mr Ciriyamotu said landlords were responsible for preparing tenancy agreements.

"When the agreement is signed the landlord cannot increase rent or terminate the agreement within the same time period," he said.

Tenancy agreements that were yet to be signed or refused by a tenant could be enforced once a tenant received a receipt in payment of rent, said Mr Ciriyamotu.

"If the tenant has received a receipt then it means the agreement is enforced even though they refused to sign. If a tenant has agreed, signed, paid the bonds and changed his or her mind then don't expect the full refund of bond.

"They have to take into account that when they commit to rent a property, they close the door for others who wished to rent the property and so there are lost costs involved that need to be accounted for."

Mr Ciriyamotu said eviction notices must also be in written form and landlords must not accept rental payment once it was delivered otherwise the notice would be considered null and void.








