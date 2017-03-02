Landlords upset with rent freeze

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jese Mucunabitu raises a point during the Fiji Commerce Commission proposed landlord and tenants act 2017 public consultations at the Sigatoka Town Council chambers on Monday. Picture: JAI PRASAD

THE rent freeze in place since 2007 has been cited as one of the biggest concerns for landlords.

At a public consultation for the proposed landlord and tenant act in Nadi on Tuesday, resident Bryan Watson said the freeze was tough on landlords, especially since they built houses and paid for utilities.

Mr Watson said this could also harm investment opportunities in the housing sector.

"Government can turn around and pass a Bill and say you can't increase rent, you can't charge a tenant this and there's nothing that stops that from happening, there's no security," he said.

"There is no incentive. A person looking into coming here and investing in housing and suddenly, they see an act in front of them and it is going to restrict the rent and cost of maintenance."

Mr Watson said landlords also incurred mortgage costs and some found it difficult as factors such as cost of living also affected their income.

Fiji Commerce Commission's prices and incomes inspector rent Sekope Ciriyamotu said this was one of the points members of the public could raise in their submissions for the proposed act.

"In an ideal competitive market environment there's no need for government intervention but Fiji is in such a situation that government will still have to intervene," he said.

"One of the challenges is also getting people to have a roof over their heads."

Last month the rent freeze was extended to the end of this year.